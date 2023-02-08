Pink Had To Go To A Special Wellness Retreat In Spain Because She Couldn't Lose Weight!

Whatever it takes!

Pink is opening up about her personal health journey — and while it might sound boujee AF, the lesson she learned is one we can all relate to!

In the new issue of Women’s Health out on Wednesday, the pop star got candid about her struggle to lose weight and the many steps she took to finally feel like her best self. The 43-year-old was having a tough time last year after recovering from a hip and double disc replacement surgery in her back. Plus she was eating way more sourdough than her body was used to thanks to the pandemic, which caused her joint pains. All of this put together started to make her feel a bit down.

Related: Post Malone Is The ‘Healthiest He’s Been In Years’ Despite Fan Concern

Looking back, the So What vocalist thinks she was probably “depressed” amid the overwhelming time in the world, she told the magazine:

“I was probably a bit depressed from all of the loss, and I couldn’t lose weight to save my life. I would work out three hours a day, eat clean, and my metabolism was a dud — I couldn’t get anything started. And I was like, ‘I’m exhausted, I’m sad, I haven’t been away from my family for three years — not even overnight. And I just need a minute.'”

To get out of her funk, she booked herself a trip to the SHA Wellness Clinic in Alicante, Spain, where she joined a two-week program. During the stay, she followed the Kushi diet, which is an anti-inflammatory diet that consists of veggies, beans, and whole grains. Before every meal, she would drink apple cider vinegar mixed with water and refrain from drinking while eating. According to the regimen, the body absorbs more nutrients more effectively if liquids don’t interfere. Inneresting!

While the program was the right thing for her, it was hard for the singer to be away from her family. She shares daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart. The family unit usually sticks together pretty much 24/7 — including during Pink’s tours! — so this was a major deal for the momma bear, she said:

“It was the longest I’ve ever been away from my kids, and the biggest gift I’ve ever given myself. I did it for me, which in turn would be for them.”

Sometimes you have to put yourself first! We’re sure they understood that!

Related: Jen Shah Ordered To Enter Mental Health Treatment Program After Prison

Thankfully, it was all worth it! Not only did she lose weight during her time at the retreat center, but she also started to feel more like herself again. Perhaps the most important thing of all! Once back home, she continued to stick to the Kushi regimen but did add back in some of her faves, like string cheese and Pirate’s Booty, as well as some other staple foods in her diet, like fish, salad, and scrambled eggs with spinach.

While the Grammy winner got so much out of the two-week trip, her biggest takeaway was the opportunity to “rest,” the Never Gonna Not Dance Again artist expressed:

“I got rest. I wasn’t getting rest before. I slept in a bed by myself for the first time in 11 years. I had time to meditate and cry and journal.”

So, so important!

We’re SO happy to hear Pink sought out help when she needed it. We might not all be able to jet off to Spain for two weeks (though we wish!!), but we can find ways to rest, listen to our bodies, and seek out guidance when needed. And it sure paid off — just look at how drop-dead gorgeous and free-spirited Pink looks in these snapshots:

Sharing several images from the photo shoot to her Instagram, Pink also gushed about how proud she is of her body, writing:

“The picture of health!!!!! I worked hard for that body and that body works hard for me.”

AH-mazing!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube & Pink/Instagram]