Peggy Gou is so talented! The South Korean DJ and producer is based out of Germany and it always makes us SO HAPPY to see women in that predominantly male world. We would love to see MORE!

Her song Nabi, featuring vocals by OHHYUK, is pure 1990!

It reminds us of Madonna‘s iconic Justify My Love!

Check it out above!!!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Peggy Gou!