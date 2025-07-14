Inside Penelope Disick's LUXE 13th Birthday Party!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s daughter celebrated entering her teen years in style!

On Instagram Sunday, the 46-year-old Poosh founder shared a carousel of pics celebrating Penelope Disick‘s birthday, which was on July 8. The super luxurious celebration took place in Italy, and these snaps from the festivities are no joke — this is some serious grandeur for a 13-year-old’s birthday party! In the caption, the proud momma wrote:

“My little lady is 13 Being her mommy is one of the greatest things I have ever done. She inspires me to be a better person every day. I won’t ever have the words for how much joy and love she brings to my life. She is the cooooolessssst “

Aww! So sweet.

See some snaps from the party (below):

Fab!

See the entire post, complete with videos of the teenager blowing out candles on her cake and enjoying gorgeous hotel views (below):

We hope Penelope had the best b-day ever! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

