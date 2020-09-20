Penn Badgley Is A DAD! The You Actor Welcomes His First Child With Wife Domino Kirke

Someone let Gossip Girl fans know we’ve got the sweetest little update: Penn Badgley is officially a DAD!

On Sunday, the 33-year-old You actor’s wife Domino Kirke revealed that she and Penn had officially welcomed their first child together, a baby boy! The private couple, who wed back in 2017, are typically private about their relationship, but they chose a unique way share the happy baby news with followers on Instagram.

Kirke, who also happens to be a birth worker, uploaded a photo of an abstract painting to her account and slipped her son’s birth announcement in the caption:

“His heart shaped home ❣️ #40dayspostpartum”

Although we just learning about it now, the math from her hashtag suggests the little bundle of joy arrived sometime in mid August. How sweet!

She also included a photo of her sleeping next to her unnamed, infant son on her story, which you can ch-ch-check out (below):

We wonder what name they’ll decide to go with! Regardless, we’re happy to see that mommy and baby are doing just fine resting at home. It really feels like we’re in a pandemic baby boom, doesn’t it Perezcious readers?

However, this pregnancy journey hasn’t exactly been easy for Kirke, who’s already a momma to her 10-year-old son Cassius from a previous relationship. In a February post where she showed off her growing baby bump, the new momma opened up about suffering two miscarriages before this one finally came full term:

“On the road again… pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

We’re so happy for this new addition to their family. Congratulations, again, and we’re crossing our fingers for more adorable baby pics!

