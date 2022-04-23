People I Know Keep Dying! Surprising My Daughter At Her School! And We Review THE BAD GUYS Film! | Perez Hilton And Family

Life is so fragile. Reflecting on loss, joy, parenting and gratitude. A catchup with you all and we go to our daughter’s school for the first time in TWO YEARS! She wasn’t expecting us at her celebration and… priceless! Plus, we take the kids to go see the new animated movie The Bad Guys! Our thoughts! Busy and blessed day! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

