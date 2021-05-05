Pete Davidson DEFENDS Elon Musk Hosting SNL! See Where Other Cast Members Stand On The Controversy!

Some Saturday Night Live stars may have taken issue with Elon Musk’s hosting gig, but Pete Davidson isn’t one of them!

In fact, The King Of Staten Island star straight up gushed over the Tesla CEO while talking about the upcoming episode on Late Night on Tuesday.

The funny man told host Seth Meyers:

“I don’t know why people are freaking out. They’re like, ‘Oh I can’t believe that Elon Musk is hosting!’ And I’m like, the guy that makes the earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?”

Sure, Elon does make “cool things.” But he’s also drawn criticism over the years over his anti-union remarks, spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, and irresponsible online trollery — which are just some of the reasons why his stint as SNL host was met with resistance from some cast members.

In case you need a reminder which of the cast are NOT #TeamMusk…

Bowen Yang shared a frowning face on his Instagram Story right after the news dropped — and then gave a salty response to Musk’s tweet about “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” writing on Twitter:

“What the f**k does that even mean?”

LOLz! Honestly, good question!

Chris Redd also trolled Musk when the SpaceX founder wrote, “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” He quipped in response:

“First I’d call Em sketches.”

Ha!

It didn’t end there. Aidy Bryant seemingly reacted to the news by sharing a Bernie Sanders tweet about the “moral obscenity” of America’s wealth distribution. Meanwhile, Andrew Dismukes separately joked that the “ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS CHER-E OTERI” while sharing an image of SNL icon Cheri Oteri.

Pete, on the other hand, is making the most of his week with the billionaire. The 27-year-old told Meyers he hadn’t met Musk yet, but planned to have dinner with him and SNL creator Lorne Michaels later that evening. He joked:

“I’m really excited, man. I’m gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some s**t.”

Shoot your shot, Pete!

Fortunately for Elon, the Staten Island native isn’t the only cast member in his corner: Weekend Update co-host Michael Che also expressed his support of the tech mogul earlier this week on Late Night, telling the audience:

“That’s gonna be exciting, too. He’s the richest man in the world, how could you not be excited for that?”

Um… your castmates beg to differ, Che!

Overall, though, it sounds like whatever frustrations certain SNL performers had with Elon’s hosting gig were left on social media, as the 49-year-old told Page Six the apparent controversy is “much ado about nothing” and that everyone acted friendly towards him at Rockefeller Center.

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Is Pete trying to smooth things over, or was there never really much drama in the first place? Ch-ch-check out a clip of his appearance (below) and share your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]