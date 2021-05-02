Elon Musk Tests Out Some Joke Ideas Ahead Of Controversial SNL Hosting Gig -- And Yeah...

Elon Musk might not want to quit his day job just yet!

Over the weekend, the 49-year-old hopped on Twitter to ask fans for some sketch ideas as he prepares to host Saturday Night Live on May 8. He tweeted:

“Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?”

Related: Twitter Freaks Out Over Elon Musk Hosting Saturday Night Live!

Musk then suggested three concepts:

“Woke James Bond” “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank” “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony.”

Um, we don’t know about those. You might want to save the jokes for someone else.

Of course, people quickly swarmed the comments section to pitch some potential skits. Some of them are quite interesting if we do say so ourselves! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

“Extraterrestrials found your Tesla Roadster sent to space in 2018 & are trying to figure out what it is” “Something about how it is all a simulation” “You on Joe Rogan but he progressively convinces you to take harder and harder drugs” “You meeting with SNL writers using the same motivational techniques you use with $TSLA engineers. Elon: I need this done tomorrow or you’re fired. SNL Writer: In your dreams a**hole” “Anything involving DOGE!” “Throw a million dollars to the audience you won’t even know it’s gone”

However, the best pitch of them all came from cast member Chris Redd who suggested that the billionaire should start by using the correct lingo. He wrote:

“First I’d call Em sketches.”

Just a round of applause for Chris, but we take it he is not a fan! And the actor is not the only star to have expressed their outrage and frustration that the business mogul will be hosting. Musk definitely was a controversial choice as he has sparked a ton of backlash with comments he made about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, transgender community, and more. He also found himself in hot water after threatening to remove stock options for his employees if they decided to unionize. So yeah, not a lot of people were too happy.

After the host announcement, Musk tweeted about finding out “just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” to which comedian Bowen Yang replied in an Instagram Story post:

“What the f**k does this even mean?”

Writer Andrew Dismukes also wrote on Instagram over a photo of former SNL cast member Cheri Oteri that the only CEO he would work with was “Cher-E Oteri.” Fortunately, the crew does have the option to not work with the SpaceX designer if they don’t want to. A source told Page Six that:

“Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it. [SNL boss Lorne Michaels] won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do.”

As of right now, no one has pulled out of the show, but it is still a possibility as the team returns to Studio 8H for rehearsals on Tuesday. What kind of sketches do U think Elon will try to do, guys? What are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN]