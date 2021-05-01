SNL Cast Will Not Be ‘Forced’ To Appear In Sketches With Elon Musk -- Here's Why!

The Saturday Night Live cast members and writers have not been shy about their feelings on Elon Musk, so much so that they might not have to work with him now. And no, it is not because musical guest Miley Cyrus is taking over!

In case you missed it, many of the comedy crew have taken to social media to express some displeasure over the future host. Over the weekend, Bowen Yang hopped on Instagram to ask “what the f**k does this even mean” after the Tesla CEO tweeted:

“Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is.”

We’re still wondering, too. Aidy Bryant not-so-subtly shaded the billionaire on her Instagram Stories by sharing a Bernie Sanders quote that calls out wealth disparity. It read:

“The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half… That is a moral obscenity.”

Just, chefs kiss!

Meanwhile, writer Andrew Dismukes shared a photo of SNL alum Cheri Oteri and wrote over it:

“Only CEO I want to do a sketch with is Cher-E Oteri.”

We heard you loud and clear, Andrew! Earlier this week, Michael Che even joked to Jimmy Fallon that he hopes the 49-year-old will continue the tradition of hosts giving “a couple million dollars” to each cast member. Wouldn’t that be nice!

As we said, the cast members have a lot of feelings about the controversial choice. But Page Six reported on Friday that the comedians won’t have to participate in sketches with Musk on May 8 if they don’t want to. A source told the publication that:

“Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it. [SNL boss Lorne Michaels] won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do.”

As of right now, no one has reportedly taken the option to bow out. However, Musk will join the cast for rehearsals on Tuesday, so there is still time for someone to decide to boycott the show. It seems like it could be a possibility given the reactions so far. The insider added, though:

“Whether you like him or not, Elon is a very interesting character. … He’s very much a showman.”

Well! We shall see when the episode comes!

As you may know, the SpaceX designer has become quite the polarizing public figure over the years. He has grown a massive (and questionable) fan base for his tech innovations, however, the frequent social media user has also faced backlash on Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation and saying he won’t receive the vaccine. In addition, he has attacked media outlets that have published articles against his car company. Oh, and the man even threatened to cut stock options from his employees if they were to unionize. So, yeah…

It will certainly be an interesting episode coming up. Do U think someone from the cast will decide to skip out on the show? What are your thoughts on Elon hosting? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & WENN]