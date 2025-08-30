Got A Tip?

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Shows Off Baby Bump In Surprisingly Intimate Pics From Romantic Vacation!

Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Shows Off Baby Bump In Surprisingly Intimate Pics Of Romantic Vacation!

Elsie Hewitt is showing off her baby bump!

On Friday, the 29-year-old model took to Instagram to share several intimate photos from her vacation with boyfriend and baby daddy Pete Davidson. And you can tell she is absolutely glowing as she flaunts her pregnant belly! Although Elsie said “the bump is mostly bloat” in the comments section! LOLz!

In two adorable mirror selfies, the model is standing belly-to-belly with the Saturday Night Live alum while wearing bathing suits. Pete even gives her a kiss on the side of her head in one! Aww! See (below):

Other images are “silly,” such as one in which Elsie is making a funny face while she floats in the water. Another features Pete seemingly stuffing a backpack under his shirt to create a fake bump! Ha! We even got a glimpse at their vacay activities, which included romantic dinners, lots of swimming, sunbathing, and soaking in a bathtub with bubbles. That sounds so relaxing!

Elsie perfectly captioned their vacation pics, writing:

“Coupla silly geese on vacashon”

Check out the entire post HERE and photos (below):

Wow!!

It looks like the couple had a great time! They really seem in love, huh??

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Elsie Hewitt/Instagram]

Aug 29, 2025 17:00pm PDT

