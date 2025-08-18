Why Pete Davidson Feels 'So Guilty And Horrible' About Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's Pregnancy!

Pete Davidson is over the moon to become a daddy — but he does have some guilt surrounding his girlfriend’s pregnancy.

As Perezcious readers know, last month the 31-year-old comedian revealed to the world his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt is expecting. It’ll be both of their first child, and we couldn’t be more happy for them! But even with all the excitement, Pete has some tough feelings about what his fame is bringing to the table.

While speaking on The Breakfast Club podcast last week, the SNL alum said:

“I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s**t. Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing. She’s a very private person and she’s the one doing all the work. It’s supposed to be a beautiful experience.”

He went on to assure listeners it wasn’t anything Elsie said that made him feel this way — she’s handling everything like a champ:

“She’s never made me feel this way or said anything but I feel so guilty and horrible that I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy.”

You can watch for yourself around the 44:50 timestamp (below):

Of course, The King of Staten Island has had his whole life shared in the media, especially his relationships. So it’s understandable why he feels this way. But man, how awful! We hope they both can enjoy the rest of this pregnancy as they journey together into parenthood.

