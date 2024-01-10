Pete Davidson Was High On Ketamine At Aretha Franklin's Funeral -- And Told THIS Joke To Her Family!

Omg. He didn’t?!?

In Pete Davidson‘s new Netflix stand-up special, Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli, which premiered on Tuesday, he joked about how he once told Aretha Franklin’s family the craziest thing… AT HER FUNERAL! The 30-year-old recalled:

“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though. I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know? I was at funerals like that. That’s f**ked up, right? I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that.”

The comedian went as his then-fiancée Ariana Grande‘s plus-one, where she performed a rendition of the singer’s hit (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. The Queen of Soul died in 2018 at age 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

While he jokingly noted that the iconic artist will “never know” he was on drugs at the event, if she had been witness to her guests, she likely would’ve asked him:

“‘Hey, who are you? And what the f**k are you doing at my funeral?’”

But that’s not the worst of it! He then recall what he supposedly told her family at the sad event — and it’s wild!! He dished:

“It’s embarrassing. I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T-S.’”

Big yikes!!! LOLz!

We highly doubt they appreciated that very poorly-timed quip. Oof! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

