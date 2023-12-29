Pete Davidson Seen For First Time Since Canceling Comedy Shows -- Out And About With GF Madelyn Cline!

Pete Davidson appears to be well, despite canceling several of his stand-up shows!

Last week, many fans were disappointed when the SNL alum suddenly bailed on about two week’s worth of shows due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Obviously, this sparked concern, especially since the comedian refrained from addressing the cancellations. But he’s been seen out in public for the first time since the shock announcement, and he appears to be okay.

TMZ got ahold of a video of The King Of Staten Island star with his girlfriend Madelyn Cline at Bobo’s Café in Somers, New York on Thursday. Pete’s apparently a regular there. In the clip, the actors could be seen checking out the menu before the 30-year-old Bupkis star ordered an iced matcha latte and went outside to smoke a cigarette while waiting for his drink.

Related: Selena Gomez Shares Pics From PDA-Filled Date Night With BF Benny Blanco!

He kept it casual in a beanie and sweatshirt while the Outer Banks star wore a jean jacket and baseball hat. Take look:

The duo have been publicly linked since September, and it’s their first public sighting since all the way back in October, per the outlet. Wow!

It’s still unclear why the funnyman had to cancel his performances, but we’re glad to see he seems fine! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & SNL/YouTube]