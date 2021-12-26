Hold Up, Was Pete Davidson’s Mom At The Kardashian's Christmas Eve Gathering!?

Did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just take their romance to the next level… by inviting his mom to her family’s Christmas Eve gathering?!

As we previously reported, Kris Jenner and the famous crew decided to “hold off” on their annual star-studded bash this holiday season due to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country at this time. Instead, the momager opted for a more scaled-back version only gathering with Kimmy Kakes, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and the grandchildren. (FYI, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were celebrating Alabama Barker’s 16th birthday during this time) Nonetheless, the group made the best of the situation by inviting Santa Claus over to meet the kiddos. Take a look at some of the festivities (below):

Who else made the guestlist for the small soirée on Friday is still unclear – but according to Us Weekly, it looked like the comedian’s momma Amy Davidson may have been in attendance. Although Davidson was not pictured at the party at all, eagle-eyed fans believe they spotted his mother in the background of one of the videos Koko posted on Instagram of her silver dress. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

People soon swarmed the 37-year-old reality star’s comments section after one social media commented:

“IS AMY DAVIDSON (PETE’s MOM) W/ THE KARJENER’S On XMAS EVE !?”

However, others claimed the woman was either wedding planner Mindy Weiss or the Kardashians’ cousin Cici Bussey.

Last week, there was a lot of speculation as to whether the Saturday Night Live would attend the annual get-together with Kim. While initial reports claimed the couple would spend the holidays together since he was in El Lay, a source later revealed to People that the KKW Beauty founder would just hang out with her kids instead:

“She had a good trip to New York. Pete took Kim to some of his favorite places. She had fun. Kim is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won’t see Pete.”

So who knows, folks! Perhaps, Pete and his mom did decide to stop by after all! We mean, things have seemingly become more serious between the two as they spend more and more time together in New York and California. A source revealed to Us that Kim has been “loving” hanging out in his hometown since it is “more low-key than L.A.” Another insider previously told the outlet, as well:

“Pete’s mom really likes Kim and thinks she’s very sweet. Kim and Pete are still having fun, but things are really heating up.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think Pete and Amy showed up at the holiday gathering after all, or not? Let us know in the comments (below)!

