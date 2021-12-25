And Then There Was Pim! Relive The Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson SNL Sketch That Started It All!

It’s Pim’s whole new world, and we’re just livin’ in it!

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy their first Christmas together (albeit apart so she can be with her kids), we thought it would be fun to look back and relive the Saturday Night Live sketch that started it all.

Back in October, the 41-year-old superstar hosted the sketch show and surprised her haters by knocking the ball out of the park in both her opening monologue and multiple sketches.

The most buzzworthy skit? Her spoof of Aladdin with Pete Davidson! Not only was it cute AF, they shared A KISS! Watch (below)!

Now, we’re sure it was likely by design that the mother-of-four linked up with the show’s ever-trending ladies’ man for the top sketch of the night. Pairing the two most popular people together in a romantic Disney parody? Um, yeah, we see you, Lorne Michaels and Kris Jenner! LOLz!

But what came next was something a lot of people didn’t see coming: Kim and Pete were hooking up IRL, too!!

What started as a sighting of Halloween hand-holding turned into something “a little more than friends” before becoming full-fledged dating! Next thing we knew, the 28-year-old Staten Island native was getting photographed with “love bite”s on his neck!

And while some fans were still pining for a Kimye reconciliation (including Kanye West himself), friends of the ultra-influencer could tell Kim was having a much better time with Pete. Makes sense when you think about it! Kimberly has always been business first, so dating a comedian has to be a breath of fresh air.

It’s no wonder she went all out for his birthday gift!

Look, things are going so good for these two, the #1 socialite in the world has been enjoying her time with him in “low-key” Staten Island over the luxuries of El Lay. Oh, and as for those aforementioned reunion pleas on her estranged husband’s part? Yeah, Pete isn’t sweatin’ them.

Ahh, the highs of new love!

We look forward to seeing what these two got each other for the holidays! We do know he was at a jewelry store just days ago…

Any guesses??

