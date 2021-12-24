The Kardashian-Jenner Family Reportedly Have Canceled Their Annual Christmas Eve Party Again Due To COVID!

It looks like Krismas will be looking a little different for the Kardashian-Jenner crew this year!

According to TMZ, the famous family decided to cancel their annual star-studded Christmas Eve party for the second year in a row. As you know, the soirée is a pretty big deal as celeb guests like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, and more are usually in attendance. Performances from popular musicians like John Legend and Sia are typically a given, too. But sources told the outlet on Friday that Kris Jenner and co decided to “hold off on the elaborate bash,” all thanks to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Honestly, this is a smart decision! That being said, the momager reportedly still plans on gathering with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, and her grandchildren on Christmas Eve. So basically immediate fam only.

It is unclear if Kimmy Kakes’ estranged husband Kanye West would be joining in on the festivities. We wouldn’t be surprised if the rapper still made an appearance, though – especially since she still had a stocking for him in her home this year. It is also still unknown if her new boyfriend Pete Davidson actually is stopping by or not. As we previously reported, it sounded like the comedian planned on skipping out on the KarJenner party despite initial reports saying the couple would spend the holiday together:

“She had a good trip to New York. Pete took Kim to some of his favorite places. She had fun. Kim is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won’t see Pete.”

But who knows, Pim may surprise us! Pete has been spending the past few days in El Lay buying jewelry and riding around in Kim’s Rolls-Royce – so never say never. Additionally, everyone will have to wait and see if that invite extends to Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, and Travis Scott.

Last year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums also called off their annual bash due to the pandemic. Koko shared the news at the time, saying:

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

We guess it’s going to be another low-key year for them – but as always, we’ll keep you posted if it looks like they’re actually going forward with the party. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

