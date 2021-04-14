Wait, Did Pete Davidson Wear A Necklace Of Phoebe Dynevor’s Initials On Fallon?!

It looks like Pete Davidson gave a slight nod to his girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week — and we all missed it!

In case you didn’t see, the SNL star appeared on the talk show on April 6, where he chatted about several topics, like how Alec Baldwin lost weight and why he asked Questlove to hit him in the viral sketch with Timothée Chalamet. While that’s all fine and dandy, we apparently didn’t catch a major detail in the interview!

Related: The REAL Reason Regé-Jean Page Left Bridgerton!

According to Instagram account @deuxmoi, Davidson wore a PD (obviously, her initials) necklace in honor of the Bridgerton actress. Even more so, it’s the same jewelry item that Phoebe has allegedly worn in the past. Take a look and see if you can spot it in the video (below):

Keeping her close to your heart there, Pete?!

The news comes after the 27-year-old comedian seemingly confirmed his relationship with Dynevor after sparking dating rumors last month. Speaking with Marquette University over Zoom this week, Davidson confirmed the reports after asking whether he had a celebrity crush. He replied:

“I’m with my celebrity crush. Uh…yeah…so…so…yes.”

According to E! News, The King of Staten Island actor also mentioned how he wouldn’t get into more details. Last week, Us Weekly also verified that the couple is “officially dating” and “going strong” despite the long distance.

It sure seems like it — especially when Pete is rocking his girlfriend’s jewelry! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN & The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]