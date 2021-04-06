Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Dating CONFIRMED -- The Latest Details!

What’s harder than finding love in a pandemic? Dating long distance! But it looks like SNL star Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are officially testing the waters of their relationship because a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday that the hot new couple are in a long distance courtship!

After sparking romance rumors in March, the Bridgerton star and actor have been traveling to meet each other at there respective homes across the world, and it’s going well so far! The insider dished:

“Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together. They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. … They’re not looking to rush things.”

Probably a good attitude to have in these strange times! The duo were spotted together in the UK multiple times last month, an eyewitness even telling Stoke-on-Trent Live that the comedian and actress were a convincing couple.

“It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together.”

Turns out the signs were all right! Of course, text messages and FaceTimes can only go so far to move a relationship forward, so while the 27-year-old is currently at home in New York City, he plans to jet back to England around April 17 to be by his girl’s side for her 26th birthday! How romantic!!

While it must be so hard to be far from one another in the early stages of their love life, it’s actually The King Of Staten Island’s humor that lured in Regé-Jean Page’s co-star in the first place! The confidant added:

“They’re happy with each other. He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around.”

At least she can binge-watch SNL clips when she’s missing her beau!

It’s honestly so great to hear things are going well between these two! After Ariana Grande called Pete a “distraction” on the cover of August 2019’s Vogue, it’s good to know a new lady knows the worth of her man! Like any great stand-up, Pete poured his broken heart into his comedy early in 2020 during his Netflix special, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, joking:

“She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have. You’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair. You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?’ No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine.”

He continued:

“Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow if I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s**tting on my ex.”

Definitely see his point there!! Yeesh. But looks like his heart has been captured by a new royal! Thoughts on this official new couple, Perezcious readers? Do you think they can last the distance!? Let us know in the comments (below)!

