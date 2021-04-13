Did Pete Davidson Call Phoebe Dynevor His 'Celebrity Crush'?!

Awww, this is really sweet! Pete Davidson all but confirmed his relationship with Phoebe Dynevor over the weekend, and he did it in the most adorable way!

In a clip from an interview over Zoom, captured by Instagram celeb gossip account DeuxMoi, the SNL star is asked if he has a celebrity crush. He answers:

“I’m with my celebrity crush.”

He then can’t stop smiling as he stumbles through saying:

“Um, yeah, so… yes.”

So freakin’ cute! Of course, if she was his celeb crush before they started dating, that implies… the King of Staten Island star is a fan of steamy period drama Bridgerton? Hey, why not, right?? He could be just as upset as the rest of us that the Duke of Hastings isn’t coming back.

Obviously at the very least Pete is saying here he’s with someone. Funny enough, this is actually the closest either has come to confirming the relationship.

The much-discussed couple have not come out and officially debuted, which is probably more difficult these days anyway — we mean, there are no red carpet premieres, and Pete isn’t even on Instagram anymore — but we’ve heard from numerous sources they’re totally into each other, in that blissful honeymoon phase that’s become pretty familiar to Pete fans at this point. Most recently, an insider said they’re actually trying to make the long distance thing work, telling Us Weekly last week:

“Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together. They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. … They’re not looking to rush things.”

This is of course after the pair were spotted looking very couple-y while on walks out in the UK last month. But Pete works primarily in New York City, so he can’t be overseas all the time — and who knows, maybe that limitation will actually help the relationship not burn twice as bright and half as long?

Just a thought.

Speaking of things being different this time, we certainly can’t blame Pete for trying to keep a lid on his relationship. The headlines from his quickie engagement and split with Ariana Grande were non-stop, and as he later said in an interview, not great for his mental well-being.

Meanwhile, it seemed for a bit like Phoebe was contractually obligated to stay vague about her relationship status. So many Bridgerton fans got it in their heads she and co-star Regé-Jean Page were an item IRL just like they were on the show. It took forever for them to clearly, explicit say that NO, they weren’t being intimacy coordinated offscreen.

Regé-Jean is reportedly seeing someone else as well, soccer player Emily Brown, though he also has been keeping that low-key.

