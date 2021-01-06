Peter Weber DENIES Mom Barb Is The Reason For Kelley Flanagan Breakup

Barb Weber strikes again… or maybe not.

After the unexpected split of Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, many followers from Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but blame the reality TV star’s mother for the sudden breakup after a source fanned flames with talk of her involvement. But, according to Pilot Pete, the rumor isn’t true.

Following a report that sweetnums was a “major issue” in their relationship, even expecting to be involved in their coupling, the former Bachelor shared a new statement with Entertainment Tonight denying the claims (bolding is ours):

“Kelley and I broke up two weeks ago. I flew to Chicago and was finished with the relationship, then my mom really encouraged us to be in the relationship if we wanted to be and to not give up. Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn’t better or worse than the other; we’re just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating. But I loved her like crazy, and my mom really cared about her.”

He “was finished with the relationship”?? Sheesh, that’s harsh! But good to know the overprotective momma was still on board… until she wasn’t.

Fans were first introduced to Barb on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019 when Pilot Pete became a contestant. Since then, she has become known for her extremely emotional and overbearing moments when her son became the lead —especially with her dramatic appearance on the After the Final Rose episode.

On season 24, the momma of two strongly and openly disliked Peter’s relationship with Madison Prewett after he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss. When his short-lived romance with Madison ended, he rekindled his flame with Kelley, who ended up leaving before the hometown dates back in April. The pilot has consistently said that his mom’s influence had nothing to do with his split from Madison and his reconnection with Kelley, but it was no secret that Barbs was a HUGE supporter of the Chicago native.

Unfortunately for her, it didn’t last long as the former pair became just one of the many couples who ended things in 2020. The Bachelor alum first announced the breakup news on Instagram last week and wrote:

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

A couple of days later, the attorney shared a similar sentiment, saying:

“I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing…It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

While there have been rumors that the 29-year-old cheated on the Bach star, an insider told Us Weekly that it wasn’t true, and he inevitability ended their coupling.

Do U really believe that Barbs had nothing to do with it? Or is the leading man just trying to save face? Let us know in the comments (below)!

