Kelley Flanagan Breaks Her Silence On Abrupt Split From Former Bachelor Peter Weber!

It took a few days since the news first hit, but Kelley Flanagan is speaking out now about the end of her relationship with former Bachelor Peter Weber.

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago-based lawyer went on Instagram to share her side of the couple’s split. As you’ll recall, Pilot Pete was first to break the news with his own announcement about the now-exes, also on Instagram, on New Year’s Day.

Writing directly to her fans and followers, the 28-year-old confirmed the un-coupling for everyone by revealing (below):

“I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing… It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently.”

Interesting… that last sentence, in particular.

Of course, Weber was dogged by fans and viewers during his Bachelor days by rumblings that he was too young — and too much of a playboy — to get serious and settle down at this point in his life. Perhaps Kelley is alluding to something like that as the demise of their relationship, too?!

That’s not entirely clear (yet!), but to her credit, the legal eagle did keep it classy, sending her 29-year-old ex off with well wishes at the end of her public statement:

“I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

Sounds cool, calm, and collected! And sounds like Kelley still wants to be in NYC! After all, she and Pete had previously announced in mid-December that they were planning to move to the city together… and then two weeks later, it was all over. Perhaps this is another sign about what we theorized (above)?! Just saying!!!

Along with all that, Kelley shared this striking snapshot of the now-former couple, as you can see (below):

Now, as you’ll recall from our earlier reporting, insiders suggested it was Pilot Pete who was the driving force behind ending things. A source told E! News that “Pete ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley,” even though she eventually agreed to the split. Even more, the New York move was reportedly a major source of stress:

“They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them.”

Too serious, too fast?!

They’re a coronavirus couple, after all — having officially gotten together in the spring of 2020 and quarantining together while the pandemic first hit. So, did extended lockdowns and quarantine play a role?! (Yes, they actually knew each other before Peter helmed The Bachelor, but still…)

Whatever the case, it’s all over now. What say U, Perezcious readers? Sad to see these two head for splitsville?! Or did you expect this sooner or later, knowing Playboy Pete’s surface-level dating history?? Comment (below) with your take on this very conscious un-coupling!

