Texas Teacher Fired After Admitting To Students He Believes White 'Race Is The Superior One'

A Texas teacher just admitted to his students he believes the caucasian race is superior…

In a now viral video which swarmed across social media last week, an educator at Bohls Middle School in Pflugerville can be heard admitting just that. Talking to his classroom, which appeared to be mostly made up of students of color, he shared:



“Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”

“Ethnocentric,” in the way that this instructor was using the word, is just a veil for his apparent white supremacist-leaning beliefs. He didn’t end his lecture to his visibly shocked classroom there though. One student in the footage can be heard asking him for clarification:

“So, white is better than all?”

To which the teacher responded:

“No, let me finish. I think everybody thinks that and they’re just not honest about it… I think everybody’s a racist at that level.”

A few of the kids even told him they lost disrespect for him and the “ethnocentric” educator didn’t seem to care one bit! Later in the video, another student explained to him:



“I hope you know I’m famous. I’m going to put this on the internet. I’m going to call my father and tell him to post this.”

And that he did. The kid’s father is none other than record producer Southside, who has worked with the likes of Migos, DJ Khaled, and 21 Savage, among others. The 33-year-old took matters into his own hands and posted the clip to his Instagram page on Friday, writing in the caption:

“I’m raising [my son] to be strong and to voice his opinion no matter what he called me the other day and said dad I have a c im trying to get my grade up but my teacher is a racists [sic] I thought he was trying to say because of his grade so today he sends me these videos this man told my child his race is superior I don’t understand how we’re still in a world where I kno [sic] I am probably more intelligent I have accomplished way more in life than this guy.”

He added:

“Legally my son Wants a education and he is being denied that this s**t is sad this is in Austin Texas this hurts my heart to see this I’m so angry I’m [at a] loss for words but I will stand up for my child and the other black and Spanish kings and queens in this video.”

See his full post (below):

The same day (last Friday), the Pflugerville Independent School District announced the teacher had been “placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation,” and now, they’ve taken things a step further. In a Monday Facebook post, they revealed he is “no longer employed by the district,” and they are “actively looking for a replacement,” adding:

“We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School. Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS staff work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students. The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools. We apologize to our students and families at Bohls Middle School for the undue stress or concern this has caused. We have counselors and administrators available for any of our students and families who want to discuss this situation further. We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation. If you see something, say something.”

See more on the story (below):

We’re glad this necessary step was made to create a more inclusive environment for young minds to grow. We appreciate the young boy and his father for speaking out. What are your thoughts on the situation? Let us know in the comments down below.

