Police Allege A Father Shot His Daughter Dead After She Refused To Delete Her TikTok

A teen girl has sadly passed away as the result of gun violence from her own father… All over her TikTok account!

Last week, Pakistan police told the AFP that a father mercilessly shot his 16-year-old daughter to death because she would not obey his strict rules regarding to social media app:

“The girl’s father had asked her to delete her TikTok account. On refusal, he killed her.”

What the actual f**k?!

According to local police via the outlet, the father claimed to have killed his teen “for honor” — a phenomenon that’s unfortunately all too common in the region. According to Human Rights Watch, around 1,000 women are murdered each year in Pakistan under the guise of honor killings — which really just means women being brutally punished for deviating from traditional norms.

CBS News cited Rawalpindi police in reporting that the teen’s family initially tried to “portray the murder as a suicide.”

Absolutely deplorable. Thankfully, the unnamed father has reportedly been arrested.

Our hearts are broken for this young girl. May she rest in peace.

