Police Confirm 'Missing' Rudy Farias Was Living At Home The Whole Time -- And Now His Mom Has Gone On The Run?!

The case of Rudolph “Rudy” Farias is only getting more confusing — and more complicated.

In 2015, Rudy’s mother Janie Santana reported her then 17-year-old son missing after he went for a walk with his two dogs and never returned. For the next eight years, she went on the hunt for her son who seemingly vanished into thin air. His family said at the time of his disappearance he was suffering from PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and were worried perhaps he had been kidnapped and sold into sex slavery. Just last Thursday, after nearly a decade, Rudy was suddenly back in the picture.

Someone who was walking by a church in Houston called the police when they noticed an unconscious man lying on the ground near the building. Upon the Houston Police Department‘s arrival to the scene, they were able to identify the now 25-year-old man as Rudy and reconnect him with his family. His seemingly relieved mother told multiple outlets she believed he had been beaten and abused. She claimed she had no idea where he was for the past eight years, and she wasn’t getting many answers because her son had gone nonverbal and was clearly suffering from the trauma.

But that’s when neighbors stepped in with some conflicting — and quite frankly disturbing — reports.

Speaking to ABC13 yesterday, several neighbors claimed Rudy was never missing at all! They told stories of how over the years the supposed missing man had been living with his mom ever since his “disappearance” and how he was a good friend they knew as Dolph. Janie wasn’t having it, though, and quickly argued the man the neighbors were seeing was Rudy’s cousin — and even tried to back up her claim with pictures — but said neighbors denied this was the man they were friends with. Hmm…

But then a bomb dropped. Local Texas activist Quanell X spoke to KHOU11 on Wednesday accusing the boy’s mother of purposefully hiding her son away from the world. He even claimed she sexually abused him:

“She would ask him to play daddy, she told him that he had to be the husband.”

While alleging Rudy returned home just two days after he was reported missing, Quanell X said Janie told her son to keep his return a secret. He also said she allegedly manipulated him into hiding for YEARS:

“She was giving him drugs. She was punishing him by locking him in a room over and over. She convinced him that law enforcement wanted to put him in jail, that law enforcement was looking for him because he ran away and that because he ran away, he was going to go to prison … She hid from her family. That was wrong and awful.”

So, so awful…

And the worst part is the police CONFIRMED some of what the activist said! In a press conference on Thursday morning, the HPD said Rudy did in fact return home right after he was reported missing by his mother. Janie was apparently deceiving police intentionally and hiding her son’s return:

“Rudy’s mother continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that he was still missing. She said her nephew was the person friends and family were seeing coming and going, however, we disputed that.”

During the time police believed Rudy to be missing, he even had contact with police officers! But his mom gave fake names and aliases to protect their identities:

“During these contacts, fictitious names and dates of births were given.”

Whoa.

During the 25-year-old’s interview with police on Wednesday at a hotel, though, they were able to confirm that he didn’t allege any sexual abuse at this time like Quanell X originally had:

“If there is a disclosure made, we will continue to investigate. We do take all allegations seriously and any new information or facts that we receive will be investigated.”

Even through all the lies and deception, though, Janie has somehow avoided all charges thus far — but the investigation team isn’t giving up:

“We’re gonna work our way through, it takes a little while. There’s a lot of developments still, even last night.”

At the end of their statement, the PD confirmed Rudy is with his mother right now:

“Rudy is safe. He is with his mother by choice.”

You can watch the full press conference with the HPD (below):

On Thursday afternoon, though, Janie’s sister held her own press conference and is calling BS on the decision not to charge her. She claims her sister is a liar and is only getting away with these things because she has connections with the PD through her late husband who died by suicide in 2014:

“Janie is a hypothetical liar. I’m not quite sure, but I’m gonna have to say she knows a lot of people in HPD and that’s why her freaking ass has been covered up.”

She claimed during the interview with Rudy on Wednesday, the police even had Janie in handcuffs, but were forced to let her go because the District Attorney’s Office denied any charges: