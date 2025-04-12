JoJo Siwa's Mom Breaks Silence On Mickey Rourke's Homophobic Comments Toward Her Daughter During Celebrity Big Brother UK: 'I’m Really Sad'

JoJo Siwa’s mom is addressing the horrible treatment of her daughter by a co-star.

As we previously reported, the new season of Celebrity Big Brother UK just started this week and has sparked a massive controversy already, all because of Mickey Rourke. In an earlier episode, the 72-year-old actor made a several homophobic comments toward JoJo, such as saying she wouldn’t be gay anymore if he stayed longer than four days in the house and tied her up. Basically, he suggested he could turn her straight.

The situation escalated when Mickey said he planned “to vote the lesbian out real quick.” Although JoJo and fellow housemate Chris Hughes called him out for his homophobic behavior, he wouldn’t stop. He then used the f-word. He denied using the word to refer to the Dance Moms alum, claiming he was talking about a cigarette. However, we all know that is BS. He fully knew what he was doing here.

The whole interaction, understandably, hurt JoJo. She ended up bursting into tears and crying into Chris’ shoulder as he comforted her. Ultimately, Big Brother issued Mickey a formal warning – but did not kick him out of the house. The former professional boxer apologized, saying it was nothing more than “smack” talk and that he has a “short fuse.”

But let’s be real here, this was not trash-talking an opponent. This was homophobia, and he should have been immediately evicted. And he still stayed despite being up for eviction after four days in the house. Instead, politician Michael Fabricant went home. If you haven’t seen the disgusting moment yet, watch (below):

Since this aired, Mickey has faced a ton of backlash online and even allegations of on-set misconduct from Bella Thorne. Now, someone else is speaking out about the scandal — her momma! Jessalyn Siwa took to Instagram on Friday to react to how everything went down over the past week – and she is heartbroken, to say the least. She said in the video:

“I’m not surprised, honestly. I wasn’t surprised that he didn’t go home. I knew he wouldn’t. I’m really sad, though, that I sent my kid — and she is my kid [because] I am her mom and she is my kid — to a foreign country to do a TV show and she got treated like that right away, right out of the gate.”

Heartbreaking. Jessalyn, who has been watching the show on live feeds, is very proud of how the 21-year-old singer handled the situation but what happened isn’t ‘OK’ whatsoever:

“I think she handled it great. I think that everyone’s told me she’s handled herself so well. Doesn’t make it OK. Doesn’t make it right. I’m just lucky she can handle herself. I’m just lucky she is OK. I watch her. I watch her on the live feed. I watch her in the rest of the scenes from the show, and I think she looks great.”

However, you can tell Jessalynn reached her breaking point and is fed up with the hate JoJo has received over the years. She goes on to call out the online criticism, saying:

“I think she looks like she’s doing what she always does. I mean, come on? It’s kind of become a culture. It’s become a game. It’s a trend: ‘Let’s not like her. Let’s hate her. Let’s make fun of her. Let’s tell her she’s a bad dancer. Tell her she can’t sing. Now tell her you’ll make her not a lesbian.’ What’s next? Why don’t you just take her for face value? It’s funny I see a lot of comments that are like ‘I like JoJo when she’s like this on the show.’ What do you mean? That’s how she always is, you just don’t see it – choose not to. You see what you want to see.”

Oof. She is one disappointed mom. Watch the emotional video (below):

JoJo’s partner, Kath Ebbs, who is nonbinary and uses she/they pronouns, took to Instagram Stories to share Jessalynnn’s post. They added:

“This this x1000 times. Jo is one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever come to know, let alone had the privilege to call my partner. We all witnessed misogyny play out on national TV these last two days and the support for her has been swift, which it should be BUT the same level of misogyny is levelled at her daily by I’m sure a lot of folks currently backing her. So I ask you, why did it take this level of attack to see her as human?”

Our hearts break for JoJo and her momma. We can’t imagine what it has been like to be in the house with him following what happened — or, as a parent, having to just watch your own child hurt and in tears afterward. Awful. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments below.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

