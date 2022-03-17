Missing Porn Star Angelina Please Found Dead At 24

The adult film industry is mourning the loss of another up-and-coming star.

Transgender porn star Angelina Please was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on Monday after having not been heard from for several days. She was just 24.

Angelina’s close friend and neighbor Aspen Brooks took to Twitter on Monday to explain what had been going on. According to her, the Chicago native, real name Francesca Elizabeth, hadn’t been heard from in five days. The police were called to the scene this week. She was found dead inside her locked residence. This was confirmed by multiple sources to AVN; one told the outlet that no signs of foul play or violence were detected by authorities.

Her cause of death has not been revealed. A spokesperson for the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her death to The Sun, insisting that this is a “pending case.” Brooks paid tribute to her friend on social media, writing:

“I’m at a loss for words. Went to go check on my friend after she had been missing, only to find out we lost an amazing person. One of my best friends. My neighbor. The person I would gossip with about everything. She was just 24 years old. RIP baby girl.”

She also added:

“She’s looking down on us now in a better place, letting us know everything will be ok.”

Many of the performer’s colleagues have sent their condolences. Steven Grooby, the owner of production company Grooby, told AVN:

“It’s just the most awful news to hear. I heard she was missing when her friend, Aspen, posted about it, but hearing that she’d passed is devastating. Angelina was 24 and in the prime of her life, a popular and professional performer. I want to pass on my love and respect to her family and friends. It’s difficult to have the words.”

Director Buddy Wood also said of the untimely death:

“I was literally just working with her two weeks ago and she was great, and super excited to go to the TEA awards this weekend. I’m shocked to hear this. She was great, a really fun, nice girl and very professional. So sorry to hear it.”

Check out a few more tributes to the star (below):

Actor Kaiia Eve: “Angelina Please is iconic, lavish, chic, pure, humble & her beauty is timeless – we were all the lucky ones. I love you in this life into the next, RIP my sweet angel.” Actress Kylie Le Beau: “Angelina was such a kind and beautiful person who was also an exceptional performer. RIP gorgeous. This doesn’t even seem real.”

So sad!

Fans also commented online:

“She was so funny and had a great vibe always. May she continue to dazzle wherever she is in this universe. “This is heartbreaking, she was so sweet and chatted with her in the past, what a beauty and she will be missed RIP.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Angelina’s brother Lonnie Montalbano. When creating the page, he explained that his family was hoping to bury the 24-year-old at home in Chicago, saying:

“I never imagined having to do for my baby sister. Francesca was loved by so many, so special in a million different ways and showed so much promise. She would go above and beyond to help the people she loved. Now her and her family are asking for your help. My parents would like to bring her body home to Chicago, where my father has given up his plot to lay my sister next to her grandparents.”

They have already raised more than $15,000, just $5,000 away from their goal. After noticing the outpouring of love and donations, Lonnie returned with a major thank you to all his sister’s supporters:

“If we learned one thing it is that Francesca was loved, by not just us but everyone. We never experienced such a profound loss..and never a loss that reaches out so far and wide like my sister’s has. From the Montalbano family we sincerely, deeply, thank you all for your support. Francesca was an incredible daughter, sister and friend. We are not alone saying how much she will be missed.”

Heartbreaking. Those who wish to support the family with funeral costs can donate HERE. We’re sending so much love to Angelina’s loved ones in this tragic time.

[Image via GoFundMe]