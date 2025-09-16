Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens Looks HAWT In New Baby Bump Pics!

Vanessa Hudgens has an undeniable pregnancy glow!
The High School Musical alum graced fans’ Instagram feeds on Monday with a brand new carousel of maternity pics straight outta Italy! In photos from a friend’s wedding in the gorgeous European country, the expecting momma showed off her growing belly in a gorgeous sequin dress alongside her hubby Cole Tucker. She captioned the dump:
“Most magical Italian castle wedding ever? I think yes.”
There’s definitely magic in the air! Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):
View this post on Instagram
Stunning!
On Tuesday, Vanessa followed up the post with more pics in a patterned gown hugging her belly perfectly. She gushed, “In heaven I think.” See (below):
View this post on Instagram
She looks so gorgeous! This will be Vanessa’s second child with Cole after welcoming their first in summer 2024. A baby sibling for their little boy!
Reactions, Perezcious readers??
[Images via Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram]