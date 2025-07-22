Got A Tip?

Prince George Celebrates 12th Birthday With Sweet New Family Video -- He Looks More Like Dad Than Ever!

Prince George Celebrates 12th Birthday With Sweet Family Video – And He Looks More Like Prince William Than Ever!

Prince George is growing up so fast! He’s almost a teenager!

On Tuesday, Prince William and Princess Catherine celebrated their eldest son’s 12th birthday by sharing a new video montage on Instagram taken during a family photo shoot earlier this year. In the video, George can be seen posing for photos and giggling with his siblings, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Ch-ch-check it out:

The parents also released a new official portrait taken by Josh Shinner.

Aww!

He really is looking so much like his dad!!! Crazy! You can compare what William looked like at 12 years old HERE.

Just one more year until George is a teenager! We hope he has a wonderful birthday!

Reactions?! Share them (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Jul 22, 2025 13:30pm PDT

