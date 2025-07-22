Prince George Celebrates 12th Birthday With Sweet New Family Video -- He Looks More Like Dad Than Ever!

Prince George is growing up so fast! He’s almost a teenager!
On Tuesday, Prince William and Princess Catherine celebrated their eldest son’s 12th birthday by sharing a new video montage on Instagram taken during a family photo shoot earlier this year. In the video, George can be seen posing for photos and giggling with his siblings, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
Related: Harry Distancing Himself From Meghan To Reconcile With Royals!
Ch-ch-check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The parents also released a new official portrait taken by Josh Shinner.
View this post on Instagram
Aww!
He really is looking so much like his dad!!! Crazy! You can compare what William looked like at 12 years old HERE.
Just one more year until George is a teenager! We hope he has a wonderful birthday!
Reactions?! Share them (below)!