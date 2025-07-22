Prince George Celebrates 12th Birthday With Sweet New Family Video -- He Looks More Like Dad Than Ever!

Prince George is growing up so fast! He’s almost a teenager!

On Tuesday, Prince William and Princess Catherine celebrated their eldest son’s 12th birthday by sharing a new video montage on Instagram taken during a family photo shoot earlier this year. In the video, George can be seen posing for photos and giggling with his siblings, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Ch-ch-check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The parents also released a new official portrait taken by Josh Shinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Aww!

He really is looking so much like his dad!!! Crazy! You can compare what William looked like at 12 years old HERE.

Just one more year until George is a teenager! We hope he has a wonderful birthday!

