Prince Harry Distancing Himself From Meghan Markle To Reconcile With Royals, Pals Claim!

Prince Harry is alone in Africa on a charity trip, and the solo aspect of the adventure is reportedly VERY much by design.

As we’ve been reporting, the Duke of Sussex’s team just recently met with his estranged dad King Charles‘ communications secretary. And right on the heels of that meeting, Harry has now gone off to the southwestern African nation of Angola to do charity work without his wife Meghan Markle. That, insiders are telling DailyMail.com, was a purposeful move.

On Wednesday, Harry walked along a cleared path at a land mine site in Angola as part of his work for the anti-land mine charity Halo Trust. That’s notable because his late mother Princess Diana walked that exact same path 28 years ago — and for the very same British NGO, no less! (Harry has been posting up a storm on socials about the trip, as seen HERE and HERE.)

But while the cause is important, and the history around his beloved mother’s advocacy is poignant, our focus here is on Meghan’s absence. According to that DM report, friends say Harry is desperately trying to distance himself from being seen as a “bitter prince” in the years after Megxit. Thus, that means traveling to Africa without Meghan! In fact, Harry was supposedly the one who kept his wife from traveling to Angola in the first place! A source told the outlet:

“Harry didn’t want Meghan there.”

The source said Harry was partially concerned about the Suits alum’s safety while traveling. But also, the source said Harry apparently sees Halo Trust as “his thing” and “he wants to keep it that way.”

As if that weren’t enough, the DM report also claims Harry’s old friends think he FINALLY has come to the realization that if he ever wants to reconcile with his father, his brother Prince William, and the rest of the estranged royal family, that he must do so on his own without Meghan being active in that push.

To that end, it sounds like Harry is keen on stepping out solo with more charity projects, including his super-popular Invictus Games. The outlet cited one insider who said Harry wants to “own” his causes alone — without the El Lay-born actress hovering quite so closely.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if that’ll happen. Like we said, Harry has been VERY noticeably alone in Africa this time around. And if that trend continues across future charity projects and public appearances, well…

