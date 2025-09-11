Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Investigating Staff Over King Charles Peace Talk Leaks -- But Sources Say It's A 'Sham' Because Of THIS!

Prince Harry and his father King Charles III may have just reunited… but the very fact that the entire world knows about it at all is already causing HUGE problems for the Spare author!

So, as we reported earlier on Wednesday, Meghan Markle‘s husband had a secret summit with his father while Harry was in London for the annual WellChild Awards.

But it wasn’t as secret as it should have been! The world knows all about the duo’s reunion in part because paparazzi photos got published this week showing Charles’ communications secretary Tobyn Andreae meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s advisors Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire at the Royal Over-Seas League. And the fact that those pap pics exist is a HUGE problem for Harry! Heck, nobody was supposed to know about the advisor meeting. So how did paparazzi journos know enough to show up?!

According to a new report in Radar Online, the 40-year-old prince and his 44-year-old wife have started an investigation into who from their team may have leaked information about the advisor meeting. Seems smart, right?

Well, not according to that outlet’s insider! See, that source called the investigation “window dressing” because they claim The Firm already believes Harry himself is the one who is doing the leaking!! The source said:

“The probe feels like window dressing. Harry is trying hard to show his father he’s loyal, yet many think he was the one who let the details slip. The Palace is furious, and the entire process is now at risk.”

Whoa! If that allegation really is true, talk about an inside job. The ultimate inside job!

And a second source added:

“Harry and Meghan keep denying their staff were involved, but it’s hard to believe. The meeting was known to so few people that the odds of photographers simply turning up by chance are virtually zero.”

Yikes…

For now, staff at the Sussexes’ home in Montecito, California are reportedly being questioned about who might have tipped off the press. The questioning may not amount to much, though. A third insider explained:

“Harry acts like he wants answers, but people around him think he already knows. It’s a sham so he can save face with Charles.”

Oof! If the Palace really does think along those lines like these insiders say, it sounds like Harry and Meg’s internal investigation isn’t going to get them any closer to reconciliation.

Reactions, y’all?! Who do you think leaked the advisor meeting info to the media — could it have really been Harry?! Or a member of his Sussex squad?? Drop your thoughts and theories (below)!

