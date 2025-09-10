Prince Harry & King Charles Have Reunited -- All The Details!

Whoa! It really happened!

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and King Charles III finally reunited! According to People, the Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Clarence House, his father’s London residence, at around 5:20 p.m. local time. There are no details yet on how the conversation went, but Harry was inside for about 55 minutes before leaving. Per the NYP, Queen Camilla was also present. That’s a good sign!

Harry’s been in the UK since Monday. He first stopped by Queen Elizabeth II‘s grave to pay his respects on the third anniversary of her death before attending the WellChild Awards. He’s been taking part in other charitable engagements while in the area — all while Prince William has kept himself very booked and busy, seemingly to avoid a reunion.

Meanwhile, Charles was actually in Scotland earlier this week, but he flew home on Wednesday to be back in time to visit with his son. How great! That shows how important this reunion was to him.

Ever since losing his security battle in May, Harry has been candid about wanting to put past conflicts in the past and heal this family rift, especially considering his father’s cancer battle. He claimed the monarch had completely cut him off, which was just devastating. This is their first time together in over a year!

The ice started to thin in July when Harry and Charles’ aides were spotted socializing in London. Now, just months later, the men themselves are in the same room! That’s quick progress, all things considered. Hopefully, it went well!

