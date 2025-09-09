Prince Harry Jokes About 'Siblings' Driving You 'Mad' As It's Revealed Will Isn't Meeting With Him This UK Trip

Well this is awkward…

On Monday, Prince Harry attended a reception for the annual WellChild Awards in London. Of course, that much-anticipated event has brought a lot of online eyeballs to that realm this week — particularly once it become clear that Harry’s estranged older bro Prince William was not going to make time to meet with the Spare author at all!

So imagine our shock when it turns out that Harry had some, um, inneresting things to say about his unfortunate sibling rivalry during a reception on Monday night for those very same WellChild Awards!

According to Hello!, the 40-year-old prince was speaking to 17-year-old WellChild Award winner Declan Bitmead during a reception when the teenager told the royal that he’s got a younger brother. Thinking quickly, Harry said in response:

“Does he drive you mad?”

But Bitmead didn’t take the bait! The younger man replied that the duo got along just fine, thank you!

Pretending to be a bit miffed about that admission, Harry said:

“You know what, siblings.”

Awkward…

And then Bitmead told Harry that he and his bro attend the same school, too. To that, Meghan Markle‘s husband replied:

“That sometimes makes it more challenging.”

Yikes!

But why is Harry so focused on all that school stuff, anyways?! Especially aside from the persistent estrangement probs that we’ve all known about for years now??

Well, in his 2023 memoir, Meg’s husband wrote that back in the day when he and Wills attended Eton College together, the elder bro supposedly told Harry to act like they didn’t know each other. And in a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper not long after Spare came out in 2023, Harry said of that tough time:

“I couldn’t make sense of it. I was like, ‘What do you mean? We’re now at the same school. Like, I haven’t seen you for ages; now we get to hang out together.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no, when we’re at school, we don’t know each other.’ And I took that personally.”

So, yeah, no wonder Harry got so hung up on Bitmead’s comments about having an brother… at the same school… and their close relationship… yeah. Oof.

A rough time for the royals overall, lately. And it would seem this is a particularly rough time for Harry as he navigates what is turning out to be a very rocky London trip.

Thoughts, y’all?! Share ’em (below).

