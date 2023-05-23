Prince Harry LOSES Legal Bid To Pay For His Own Police Protection In UK!

Prince Harry has suffered a major loss amid one of his legal battles!

On Tuesday in the High Court in London, the Duke of Sussex was officially barred from paying for his own police protection in the UK.

After an initial hearing last week, Judge Martin Chamberlain announced he would not give Harry permission to seek a judicial review of the UK government’s decision to strip him and his family of security when they visit Britain. When Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their roles as senior working royals in 2020, they lost their special police protection in the UK. The decision was made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, which is made up of officials from the government, London’s Metropolitan Police Service, and the royal household. Harry and his lawyers had tried to argue a formal review process should reassess the ruling, but he’s not going to get his wish!

Harry brought his claim back to the court in September 2021 on five grounds, four of which the judge initially determined were “arguable” for review, but upon looking at the facts of the situation, it wasn’t enough to reverse the decision. Harry tried to argue that there are provisions in the UK law that allowed for private payment of “special police services,” but Chamberlain clapped back, saying the services Harry was seeking were “different in kind from the police services provided at (for example) sporting or entertainment events, because they involve the deployment of highly trained specialist officers, of whom there are a limited number, and who are required to put themselves in harm’s way to protect their principals.” Chamberlain declared via CBS News:

“RAVEC’s reasoning was that there are policy reasons why those services should not be made available for payment, even though others are. I can detect nothing that is arguably irrational in that reasoning.”

As was revealed during the lengthy case, while visiting his home country in July 2021 to unveil a statue in his mother Princess Diana‘s honor, Harry’s security was “compromised due to the absence of police protection” while leaving a charity event, a spokesperson said in January 2022. Apparently, this led to his car being chased by photographers. (Guess the NYC incident last week wasn’t his first car chase?!) A rep told The Guardian at the time:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

They continued:

“The Duke first offered to pay personally for U.K. police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham. That offer was dismissed. He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer. As is widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them.”

The Archewell founder has been determined to figure out a way to get more protection for himself and his family because he fears for their safety, the spokesperson noted:

“The goal for Prince Harry has been simple — to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K. so his children can know his home country.”

Now after this years-long fight, he’s made no progress. Damn. If he can’t figure this out, we don’t think it’s likely Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet will be headed to the UK anytime soon! We understand the government not wanting to pay for Harry’s police detail, but it’s kinda crazy he can’t pay for it himself! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

