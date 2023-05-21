Prince William Won’t Invite Prince Harry To His Coronation?!

King Charles may still be on the throne, but Prince William is already in planning mode when it comes to the guest list for his own coronation. And guess who is (unsurprisingly) cut from it? Prince Harry.

A friend of the Prince of Wales recently shared with The Daily Beast that things are so bad between the brothers right now that he may not extend an invitation to the Duke of Sussex to his future coronation. Yeesh! The insider explained:

“It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account. Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation.”

Related: No One From Royal Family Reached Out To Meghan & Harry After Car Chase!

The main reason for this decision? The source shared that Prince William is feeling betrayed by his younger sibling for spilling some of his secrets in Spare. As you may recall, Prince Harry blamed the 40-year-old and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton for pushing him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party years ago. His book also recalled a physical altercation that broke out between the brothers. Because Harry has continuously aired out their dirty laundry to the public, The Daily Beast insider revealed that William absolutely “hates” the Archewell founder now! Whoa!

For those wondering if Charles or Queen Camilla plan on stepping in to orchestrate some sort of mediation between Harry and William, don’t hold your breath! Although “reconciliation” isn’t off the table right now, it’s not happening at this time as the 74-year-old monarch doesn’t want to focus on the feud anymore:

“The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard. But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama.”

Moving forward, the friend says the plan from Will, Kate, and Charles is to keep Harry and Meghan Markle at a “distance” now that the coronation is done. We guess that’s why no one from the royal family reached out to the couple after their “near-catastrophic” paparazzi chase! Thoughts on this matter, Perezcious readers? Do you think William will not invite Harry to his coronation amid their feud? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]