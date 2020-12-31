‘I Am My Mother's Son’: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pen Emotional Letter As They Finally Launch Archewell Foundation Website

Feeling wistful on New Year’s Eve? So are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got extremely sentimental in a letter for the new year that was posted on the newly relaunched website for their charity foundation, Archewell.

The pair initially launched the foundation as Sussex Royal. Obviously, they had to change that name as they had to agree to stop using the word “royal” in any of their branding as they weren’t technically Royals anymore following Megxit. They first changed it to MWX, or the Markle Windsor Foundation, but we guess that didn’t test well.

Anyway, Archewell is announced in April — and it’s apparently finally ready to launch. The website for the organization also got a facelift before the new unveiling.

In a personal letter adorning the page, Harry begins by referencing his mother, the late Princess Diana and their 19-month-old son Archie, writing:

“I am my mother’s son.”

It only seems fitting to mention his momma with the relaunch of the non-profit foundation as the princess was known for her extensive charity work. She at one point was even the patroness of over 100 charities!

Then Meghan joins in:

“And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell.”

Classy!

Along with the letter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared two childhood photos on the homepage, illustrating those opening lines. One features a young Prince Harry sitting on the shoulders of his late mother, and the other of a young Meghan bundled in the arms of her mother, Doria Ragland. The whole thing is beautifully done.

The letter continues:

“We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike. In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action. We invite you to join us as we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time.”

Right now there’s not much to the page. Mostly just “about” info, as well as a link to the holiday special in which you can hear Archie’s laugh.

But in the meantime you can see the beautiful landing page HERE.

