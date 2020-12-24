Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share ADORABLE 2020 Christmas Card -- Proving Archie Is A Redhead!

It seems like a certain 19-month-old is taking after his royal dad — at least in the hair department.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally released their annual Christmas greeting, and it officially confirmed that little Archie is a redhead.

AWWWW!!

Related: Kim Kardashian Unveils The West Christmas Card — LOOK!

The adorable card, which is an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan’s momma, Doria Ragland, was shared by the animal welfare charity Mayhew on social media. The image gave a sneak peek into the Sussexes’ new home in Montecito, California, as Harry, Meghan, Archie, and their two sweet puppies pose in front of a small playhouse.

Mayhew captioned the release with:

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess have also made a personal donation, helping us continue to be there for the dogs, cats and people in our community this winter and beyond. From all of us at Mayhew, two and four-legged, thank you and Merry Christmas.”

In the card itself, the royal family announced they’ve made several donations to different charities, including Mayhew. The former Suits actress shared:

“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

The organization’s CEO, Caroline Yates, had nothing but kind words to say, adding:

“We are delighted to have the Duchess of Sussex as our Patron, and she has shone a huge light on our community-based animal welfare work over the last two years. We were especially honoured to recently receive a personal donation from the Duke and Duchess, which will enable us to help even more cats, dogs and pet owners in need over this tough winter period.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton also presented their 2020 season’s greeting just last week, featuring them and their three children sitting on a stack of hay in front of a wall of firewood. The official post read:

“The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year.”

We CANNOT get over how sweet Archie looks in the pic. What do U think about the family’s Christmas card? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]