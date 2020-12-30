Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Heard Talking In Podcast Special -- His Laugh Is PRECIOUS!

He’s got a message for the world!

Just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their 2020 Christmas card and confirmed baby Archie is a redhead, you can now hear his ADORABLE laugh in their Spotify exclusive podcast, 2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special! At the very end of the half-hour episode, the parents help the once and future royal baby with his podcast debut.

In the clip (below) you can hear the 36-year-old dad instruct:

“You can speak into it.”

Mom quickly peppers the 1-year-old with some questions to get him talking, asking:

“Archie, is it fun?”

To which he replies: “fun!”

Awwwww!

The joyful parents even get a full “Happy New Year” from the little guy! The snippet ends with his infectious laugh. You’ve gotta hear it!

LISTEN TO HIM OMG ???????????? pic.twitter.com/qogJWD1foz — lacey (@__mrswrigs) December 29, 2020

The happy couple also played This Little Light Of Mine for listeners as a message of hope, with Meghan explaining:

“This Little Light of Mine played at the very end of our wedding while we were walking down the steps of the church. It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.'”

The Duke of Sussex added:

“The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place…Happy New Year, everyone.”

So sweet. A children’s song and a child’s laugh — it sounds like hope.

Now, we’re gonna go listen to that baby’s giggle over and over until 2021 begins!

