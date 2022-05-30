Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Reality Show Is Going To Flop! | Perez Hilton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t need money. So they’re just doing a reality show to cultivate their celebrity? Who else thinks it will be very boring??? This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version at PerezPodcast.com

Unlike Meghan & Harry – we could use more money, though! Support your boy and CLICK HERE to pick up our CBD at MyTrue10.com