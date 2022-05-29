Prince Harry & Prince William Are ‘Back On Their Old Buddy Terms’ Ahead Of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

It sounds like Prince Harry and Prince William are working things out just in time!

As you know, the royal brothers have not been on good terms ever since the Duke of Sussex decided with his wife Meghan Markle to leave their roles as senior royal members and then blasted the family in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. But now, the two are reportedly trying to their best to repair their rift in order to give their grandmother Queen Elizabeth a drama-free weekend while they celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

According to The Mirror, Harry and William have been exchanging messages on WhatsApp and FaceTiming each other on a regular basis. – and it seems to be working well for their relationship! While the Duke of Cambridge was upset about everything that went down, he reportedly just wants to move on and took the first step in reaching out before the celebrations begin. The insider explained:

“The brothers needed time for everything to settle down. The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. But now there is a strong feeling that what happened is in the past and that they have moved on.”

In fact, the source noted that the siblings are ‘very much back on their old buddy terms,” all thanks to those “weekly” chats with each other and sometimes their children, too. Innerestingly enough, though, the outlet noted that Kate Middleton and Meghan have “held back from onscreen contact” for the time being in order to give their husbands some space to reconnect. The source said:

“They’ve also had FaceTime calls with their children, which has allowed them to re-bond. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife and he is genuinely pleased for his brother.”

Of course, this will certainly be great news for the Queen, who wanted everything to be tension-free as she plans on welcoming Meghan and Harry to the UK for the festivities, along with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Well, for the most part, at least! The Sussexes (and Prince Andrew as well) were banned from joining the working members of the royal fam on the balcony for the opening event, Trooping the Colour. Still, it seems like she is just hoping everyone keeps the peace and start anew for her big day honoring 70 years on the throne. As the source said:

“The Queen wanted the Jubilee to be a fresh start for the brothers. Harry has been looking forward to coming home and showing his family. It’s home after all and he’s missed it.”

We will all have to keep a close eye on how the royals get along next weekend! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Harry and William are truly trying to put the past behind them? Drop your takes in the comments (below)!

