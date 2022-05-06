Queen Elizabeth BANS Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, & Prince Andrew From Palace Balcony During Platinum Jubilee!

Queen Elizabeth II is drawing the line!

As the Queen’s celebration approaches next month, she just put forth a BRUTAL new rule for who gets to join her on the balcony for the weekend’s opening event, Trooping the Colour. While the balcony is usually a place where the entire family gathers despite any personal feuds, this time will be very different!

On Friday, Buckingham Palace released a new statement about the event and its seating guidelines — clearly snubbing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew! It read:

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional trooping the colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Oh, damn! She really just banned them?!

Prince Andrew’s ousting isn’t that surprising considering his scandalous Jeffrey Epstein-related case that has clouded the family’s reputation for a while now. Though he did just settle the legal drama, it’s not surprising that the Queen might want to continue to distance herself (though she hasn’t been that cold in recent months considering everything). But Harry and Meghan’s names being on the “Do Not Allow” list is certainly a low blow for the couple as they attempt to mend their relationship with their family.

Just last month, the Archwell founders made a pit stop to visit Elizabeth II and Harry’s father Prince Charles on their way to the Invictus Games. Things went so well, they were invited to the Platinum Jubilee, a huge event considering the 96-year-old has become the first monarch to ever reach 70 years on the throne! It seemed like a moment of celebration — finally, they would all be there together reuniting as a solid front. But, um, the matriarch had some shady plans of her own, we guess!!

The statement goes on to clarify that Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton (and their children), and a few other dukes and duchesses can enter the balcony. Interestingly, the Palace DID make an exception for Princess Anne’s husband (who is not a working member of the royal family), according to TMZ. So, she easily could have done that same thing for Harry and Meghan but we guess their move to the US was just too much to warrant that!

Despite the harsh rule, a spokesperson for the couple, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, told TMZ that they are still planning to attend, explaining:

“[They are] excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

Unfortunately, this is sure to deepen the divide among the feuding fam, which is sad considering the Jubilee could have been such a public moment to stand united! But it seems like the Queen doesn’t even care to fake it anymore! She’s really holding a grudge. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think this rule is fair?

