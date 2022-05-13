What Prince William's Kids Think Of Uncle Harry Amid Brothers' Ongoing Feud!

Knowing how tense things are between Prince Harry and Prince William, you might be surprised to find out what kind of relationship the younger brother has with his niece and nephews!

As Harry’s divide from his family only seems to grow deeper and deeper — especially after Queen Elizabeth II banned him and his family from joining her on the balcony during her Platinum Jubilee — a new source is opening up about the estranged royal’s relationship with his brother’s children! And, tbh, things sound a lot better than we’d expect!

According to an insider who spoke with Us Weekly on Thursday, William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, love their uncle! And it doesn’t sound like any of the family’s drama has negatively impacted their relationship either!

The confidant revealed that the kids “very much” miss Harry and Meghan Markle now that they’re living in the US, adding:

“They’re extremely fond of him also.”

The little girl, in particular, seems to be missing the 37-year-old the most, the source continued:

“Charlotte will send everyone in the family thoughtful gifts and cards, and at the very least they’ll call as a family to sing happy birthdays and so on.”

If that wasn’t cute enough, the 7-year-old also “very much” views the Archewell Foundation founder as one of “her role models.” Aww!! Now we just know that must bug William a bit! The brothers have been feuding for years, after all!

Harry’s not the only member of the family that Charlotte is fond of. She also has a soft spot for her grandfather, Prince Charles, and great grandmother, the Queen!

“She adores [Queen Elizabeth II] and her grandpa [Prince] Charles dotes on her in a big way. They’re very proud of the person she’s developing into, just as they are with George and Louis.”

That’s sweet!

Things took a little bit of a shady turn when the source started talking about the Duke of Cambridge’s kids, though. It seems the entire royal family believes that George, Charlotte, and Louis are the only ones of their generation (so far, at least) suitable to carry the legacy of the royal family into the future, the insider remarked:

“It’s extremely comforting for the senior royals to see that the future of the royal family is safe with this next generation at the helm. Obviously, this is a big testament to the manner in which they’re being raised by William and Kate, and the fact they’ve had decent values and morals instilled at them from the very beginning of their life journey.”

Uhh, but what about Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1? We know they’re young, but making a point to say that William and Kate are raising their kids well and avoiding mention of the other young royals — who are part of the same generation — seems like a dig at Harry and Meghan! We know they aren’t official working members of the family anymore, but still, their kids will always carry that legacy. Just seems like the palace continues to hold a grudge…

Interestingly, while Harry and his brother’s kids have a good relationship, Archie and Lilibet have been somewhat estranged from the family due to the big move and their young ages. The queen’s upcoming Jubilee — which the entire family is set to attend — will be a huge moment for them all to connect. Here’s to hoping security issues and family drama don’t get in the way!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised that William’s kids think so fondly of their uncle despite the controversy between the brothers?

