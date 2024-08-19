Prince Harry & Prince William 'Will Never Reconcile' Now That The Sussexes Have 'Their Own Agenda' Post Royal Life!

Uh-oh. A royal source thinks Prince Harry and Prince William “will never reconcile”!

Speaking to Times Radio via Express on Sunday, author Andrew Morton insisted that the brothers’ relationship remains incredibly strained and likely won’t change now that Harry and Meghan Markle have mapped out a new plan for their careers! Morton suggested:

“I think that Harry and Meghan have worked out a life together. They have their own agenda and they have their own causes. And I don’t see any movement whatsoever towards a reconciliation.”

Oof…

With talk of the Suits alum working on her own tell-all memoir, too, it’s clear that the two royal couples are headed in very different directions! It’s not just their own “agendas” that suggest a reconciliation may never come, though. The Diana: Her True Story writer continued:

“I would say that they’ve got an established pattern in their lives. And if any year could have brought about a reconciliation with the King suffering from cancer, and we all know about [Princess Catherine] and her medical problems, this would be the year to have done it. But there’s obviously been no movement in that regard.”

He has a point. Cancer and other serious heath battles typically bring an estranged family back together, but these issues appear to have only made the feud more noticeable! Because of this, author Michael Cole also believes there’s “no chance” that the siblings will mend fences anytime soon. Yikes! He told GB News last week:

“I don’t think there’s any chance at all of there a reconciliation with the brothers now or in the foreseeable future.”

Jeez. That stinks. Michael went on to blame the rift on Harry and Meghan’s public bashings of the royal family, adding:

“It goes back to the Oprah Winfrey interview then the book Spare and all the things that were said in the Netflix six-part series, too much bad blood and William is not going to forgive.”

This comes after sources claimed the brothers haven’t spoken since 2022 when they attended their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. That said, other sources have hope they’ll one day be able to resolve things, especially if Harry is able to mend things with King Charles III — who reportedly misses his young son despite their ongoing feud, as well.

Meanwhile, cousins Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall are said to be encouraging Willy to make amends with Harry. Former royal butler Grant Harrold told the New York Post earlier this month that Beatrice “could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William and Charles.” He noted:

“She would be someone to initiate peace in the family. She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the king — and they trust her. It would be her out of anyone else — but she wouldn’t want to be too involved.”

He added:

“I have no doubt she would have spoken to the two brothers at some point to try to improve the situation.”

A much more positive outlook than the other sources! But don’t get excited quite yet. Just because family members want them to resolve things, it doesn’t mean the men are ready to forgive and forget! Grant expressed:

“You’d like to think this time would bring William and Harry closer, but we don’t really know what’s going on behind closed doors. […] They may well be discussing things and communicating, but it’s very difficult. I have no doubt there will be some kind of communication between the brothers, and between Harry and his father. […] Of course, a lot has happened, and a lot has to be resolved and sorted out. This may well be on track, but it may not have even been addressed yet.”

So far, it doesn’t seem like anyone’s willing to communicate with Harry about any topic — even despite his loved ones’ health issues! So, it really does seem like this feud is going to go on for a LONG time!

Thoughts?? Do U think anything could help William and Harry reconcile at this point? Sound OFF (below)!

