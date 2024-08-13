Meghan Markle Reportedly Planning To Write Her Own Tell-All Memoir -- Causing Royal Feud To 'Go Nuclear'!

If you thought there was even the slightest chance Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would reunite with the royal family, think twice… Because their next moves might make things go “nuclear.”

Over the years, the Suits alum has made her issues with the royals abundantly clear. Speaking with Oprah in 2021, she opened up about the racism and generally unfair treatment she faced. Earlier this month, during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she spoke more about the suicidal thoughts she experienced after they left the UK. She said ominously she hadn’t even “scraped the surface” of her experience with the family, though she opted not to provide further details. Maybe because she was saving them for the book?

On Tuesday, an insider told Closer that following Harry’s wild success with his memoir Spare, Meghan may be following up with a tell-all of her own:

“The talk among their friends is that it’s time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy. There’s so much demand for Meghan to speak out, whether that’s in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir. She has the potential to make an absolute fortune and clear up a lot of questions.”

As we mentioned, Meghan spoke to Oprah about her issues with the royal fam, but she hasn’t ever put pen to paper on the subject. So why now? Well, she’s apparently done with the royal fam enough that she’s ready for scorched earth. The straw that broke the camel’s back? She’s reportedly pretty peeved she and her husband didn’t receive invites to the family’s annual summer gathering at Balmoral:

“It doesn’t exactly shock Harry and Meghan that they’re not invited considering they’re not even on speaking terms at this point, but it feels very much like a personal attack designed to hurt and embarrass them. It’s not just about pride or hurt feelings, there are very ugly repercussions for them when this constant narrative that they’re family outcasts keeps getting fed. It impacts their brand as well as their morale, and it has the potential to put them more at risk.”

The source added:

“They’re now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back, and one option on the table is to go all-out with a big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story.”

That would certainly be quite the attention grabber… And likely the LAST thing King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Catherine want. OH, and it might be a double-whammy, too. Because Harry reportedly is ready to go with more info for a second volume of Spare — which would pretty much be the nail in the coffin for any hopes of a royal mending. The insider dished:

“Another tell-all would cause so much trouble; this feud would go nuclear. No doubt the time will come down the line that they publicly address all of this. They’re both being very cautious about it all right now, but eventually Meghan is going to want to write her memoir, Harry is going to want to update Spare, and they are going to want to sit down and promote themselves on TV. They will not shy away from answering questions about the royals. For now, they’re biding their time.”

Yikes!!!

Talk of Meghan penning a memoir have been circulating for a while, with royal author Tom Quinn recently speculating:

“Meghan knows that a personal memoir of her time in the UK as a working royal would sell millions of copies and make her the sort of money she craves. All this fills Charles, William and Kate with horror.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??? Will she go through with it? And will it be juicy enough to get people back in her corner??

