Prince Harry Wants To Make Sure Queen Elizabeth Has 'The Right People Around Her' -- But Says 'Home' Is In The US Now!

Prince Harry considers himself an American now, but his first loyalty will always be to Queen Elizabeth.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle recently stopped by the UK on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. In an interview which aired Wednesday about the event with the Today Show, the prince shared that he and Meghan had tea with his grandmother when they stayed at Windsor Palace.

Amongst rumors of the monarch’s ill health (after recently suffering a bout of COVID-19), Harry told Hoda Kotb:

“Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her … She’s on great form.”

Adding that “[it] was really nice to catch up with” the royal matriarch, he said:

“She’s always got a great sense of humor with me and I’m making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.”

Hmm… we wonder how Prince Charles and Prince William feel about that. After all, as future Kings (and relatives), shouldn’t that be their job? Plus, Harry doesn’t live close enough anymore to be monitoring what people are around the Queen. But according to the military vet, he sees a side of the nearly 96-year-old no one else does. Asked his favorite thing about her, he said:

“Her sense of humor. And her ability to see the humor in so many different things. We have a really special relationship. We talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else.”

Harry admitted he wasn’t sure if he would be attending the Queen’s upcoming jubilee celebration, though, citing security concerns. However, he said he was working on making sure his kids Archie and Lilibet would be able to meet their grandmother. Meanwhile, he stated:

“You know, home for me now is, you know, for the time being, it’s in the States. And it feels that way as well. We’ve been welcomed with open arms, and it’s got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

Asked if it was “weird” to say, he observed dryly:

“No, but I’m sure it’ll become a thing.”

Yeah, we imagine the British press will have a field day with that one… But not having to deal with the media in the UK is one of the things that the 37-year-old likes best about living in California. Elsewhere in the interview, he reflected:

“I don’t know how many people feel truly peaceful. At times I feel massively at peace, but with everything that’s going on in the world, and trying to help, and trying to use the platform, the influence, to try and steer people to trying to help… Again, like, I think the biggest concern, or the biggest issue that people wrestle with on a daily basis that does provide more anxiety for me and for them, is the helplessness. We as human beings are compassionate people. … But what I’ve learned over the years is, certainly for myself, I find healing in helping others.”

That said, his ideal everyday life “revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible.” He joked:

“This working from home stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be. Certainly post COVID, because it’s really hard. But when your kids and you are in the same place, it’s really hard to separate the work from them, because they kind of overlap. So — I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else, but he also gets us off them as well so that’s helpful.”

The Duke explained:

“My sort of mantra now every day is — and it’s a dangerous one, because I need to make sure that I don’t have burnout — but it’s ‘trying to make the world a better place for my kids,’ because what’s the point of bringing kids into this world? It’s a responsibility I feel as a parent. … And we can’t fix everything. We know that. But what we can do is be there for each other.”

That’s a pretty beautiful philosophy. It seems like Harry is very grounded and sure of himself these days.

