Prince William 'Dumped' Princess Catherine Over A 30-Minute Phone Call -- Before Making Up At THIS Wild Event!

Prince William broke up with Princess Catherine over the phone?! And we thought royals were supposed to have manners!

In an excerpt of Robert Jobson‘s new biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales obtained by DailyMail.com on Sunday, he claimed the heir to the throne split from Kate Middleton a few years into their romance. As Perezcious readers know, the lovers were first linked in 2003 while studying at the University of St. Andrews. They tried to keep it on the down low at first, but quickly started spending more and more time together.

After graduating, the Prince of Wales used to visit his girlfriend at her family’s home every Friday during his military training at Sandhurst. Then, as a sign that things were moving in the right direction, Kate was invited to William’s military graduation in December 2006.

Related: Russell Crowe Admits He Was ‘A F**king Slut’ After His Divorce

At the time, she was nicknamed “Waity Katie” since she didn’t have a career and just seemed to be waiting around for a ring on her finger. The author acknowledged:

“Catherine knew William wasn’t in any hurry to propose, and the truth is she was prepared to wait until he was ready. After all, they were in love — weren’t they?”

Welp. It all crashed and burned when William called off their New Year’s plans in 2007, making Kate feel like “something was wrong.” That was confirmed soon after when Willy moved to split, arguing they needed “a bit of space” to “find our own way” and that he was not able to promise a proposal. But he did this all over the phone! The book detailed:

“In an emotionally charged 30-minute conversation, they both acknowledged they were on ‘different pages.’ It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone. Though it wasn’t the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final. In the wake of the break-up, doubts began to creep in. Had she been led on, she asked herself?”

Jeez!

William then went out to party at the Mahiki nightclub in London. During the wild night out, he reportedly shouted, “I’m free!” and told his friends they should all “drink the menu.” Meanwhile, Kate, who was “resolved to hide her pain from the outside world,” took a break from the spotlight by traveling with her mom Carole Middleton to Dublin before vacationing with a friend in Ibiza. She and her sister Pippa were then spotted hitting up clubs when they returned — photos that made their way to William in the army!

Naturally, he started having “second thoughts, though he realised that after the way he’d treated Catherine, it wasn’t going to be easy to woo her back.” The duo ended up reuniting at a “Freakin Naughty”-themed costume party thrown by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen. And, yeah, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other — especially not after William caught a glimpse of Kate. The author noted:

“She’d arrived dressed as a nurse, and William had made a beeline for her. They then spent the first part of the evening deep in conversation before hitting the dance floor, where they ended up kissing. When friends joked they should get a room, they sloped off together.”

Aww!

Nothing like a naughty costume to win a guy back! LOLz!

From that moment on, their romance blossomed, and they got engaged in 2010. The rest is history. Interestingly, when they sat for their engagement interview, William was forthcoming about their brief break — but he didn’t explain exactly how it happened. He simply reflected:

“We both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better.”

The now-mother-of-three was clearly more hurt by the split, but tried to keep a positive outlook on the past, noting:

“I think I, at the time, wasn’t very happy about it, but actually, it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realized, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time, looking back on it.”

Guess even royalty isn’t immune to rocky romances sometimes! But at least the pair were able to make things right and have been going steady ever since — and only getting stronger as they face more challenges. Well… if you ignore those affair rumors.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]