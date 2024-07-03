How Princess Catherine & Prince William Have Become 'A Different Couple' Since Cancer Diagnosis

Princess Catherine and Prince William are better than ever — despite her scary health challenges!

Several sources opened up to Us Weekly on Wednesday about how the royal couple has “strengthened their bond” amid Kate Middleton‘s cancer battle, and how it means that we’re beginning to see a new side of them in public! While they used to be a “more reserved” pair, especially in public, a source told the outlet that their love was on full display at last month’s Trooping the Colour, which marked Kate’s first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis. The insider recalled:

“Kate was gazing at William. [They looked] all loved up.”

Related: William ‘Still Being Himself’ Amid Catherine & Charles’ Cancer Battles

The change in their body language was not lost on viewers, either, as the source noted:

“William and Kate seem like a different couple! They used to be more reserved. But now, they can’t help but look at each other and smile.”

For those in the royals’ inner orbit, this is nothing new. Royal photographer Samir Hussein recalled being at an event with them in 2016 in which Kate tried her hand at archery. But when a stray arrow was headed straight for him, and he ran to get out of the way, it caused the couple to burst out “laughing.” Oh, no! He noted:

“There are always little moments where you can really see the love between them.”

Awww!

But now, maybe because of how hard things have been in private, they’re starting to show this side more and more to the public. And honestly, we’re here for it! They don’t need to be so stiff all the time just ’cause of their regal roles.

Interestingly, a second confidant revealed that the Prince of Wales was “a bit nervous” for his wife to return to the spotlight — so all those smiles must’ve been due to his relief when it was all a success! Reflecting on the big day, the source continued:

“Kate attended Trooping the Colour to support the royal family and tradition, despite personal challenges. He stayed by her side and offered her reassurance. William was grateful to have Kate there, and it meant a lot to [King] Charles too.”

What’s helped the future king and queen get through this difficult time the most, though, is leaning on family. The second insider noted that William has really stepped up as a father in the past few months, sharing:

“William’s been very hands-on lately, taking the lead in family activities and routines.”

He especially loves reading bedtime stories to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and playing sports with them. Meanwhile, Kate’s happy to watch them all enjoy themselves:

“Kate loves seeing him in this role and it’s strengthened their bond.”

When she’s feeling up to it, she’s also heavily involved in their everyday lives, such as cooking and doing arts and crafts with them. The family plans to spend “even more” quality time together throughout the summer in Norfolk during a beach vacation, too, as the first source explained:

“When they’re together as a family, William and Kate are in their element. The kids bring them even closer.”

Just as important, the lovebirds will also be spending some one-on-one time together. The second insider noted that the couple prioritizes date nights on the regular, even if it’s just a quiet night at home. Sharing that their love for one another has grown in recent months, the source gushed:

“They are each other’s confidants, providing emotional support. William’s been a constant source of strength.”

The first source added:

“William is so devoted to Kate and their family, and Kate loves celebrating him. They are just so in love.”

Swoon!!

Also, the first source said Kate’s parents’ attendance at the Royal Ascot in mid-June “is a sign that Kate is doing better” (even though she still has a few more months of treatment left). While the second source said the mother of three is enjoying taking more time to put herself first these days, she’s also eager to get back to work as quickly as is realistically possible! They explained:

“Kate is passionate about mental health initiatives, children’s education and supporting health care workers. She’s gradually returning to her [work] responsibilities.”

Both sources also teased that she could attend Wimbledon later this month, with the first expressing:

“It’s not yet decided, and they’ll wait to see if she’s feeling up to it. But she wouldn’t go with William. Wimbledon is just a Kate thing.”

William has attended the tennis competition in the past, so it’s inneresting to hear they’d make a point to go separately! Wonder why?? We’d think they would want to continue being a united front!

Either way, it sounds like they are thriving as a couple behind the scenes — which is great news considering a life-threatening diagnosis like cancer can really shake things up in a family. Glad to see it’s only made them stronger! Thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]