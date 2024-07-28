Russell Crowe Admits He Was 'A F**king Slut' After His Divorce

Russell Crowe had quite a wild and scandalous ride after his divorce…

The Gladiator actor took the bachelor life by storm after he and ex-wife Danielle Spencer divorced in 2018! While performing with his band The Gentlemen Barbers at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on Wednesday, he gave a bit TMI about his post-marital endeavors. According to DailyMail.com, the 60-year-old recalled turning into a “f**king slut.” He told the crowd:

“To be completely truthfully honest with you, after my divorce was finalized, I became a f**king slut. I was f**king ridiculous …”

Referring to the old sailors’ myth, he added:

“You know the old saying, ‘There’s a girl in every port?’”

Uhhh, okay Russell.

And it sounds like he had no shame in his game… In fact, he openly admitted to love bombing women, which occurs when an individual attempts to influence someone with excessive shows of attention, affection, and gifts. He said:

“I’d set these things up. They have that saying now, you love bomb somebody. I’d be f**king love bombing people like crazy because I’ve got a spare buck or two so you can do that kind of s**t.”

Yikes, we don’t know if that’s necessarily something to rave about… We mean, we get having fun, but that sounds a bit icky!

The New Zealander went on to recall a date he was supposed to go on with a MUCH younger woman in France, but that he ultimately got stood up:

“The situation was with a young lady and when I say young I mean significantly younger than me. Significant, we’ll just leave it at that.”

Uh…

He continued:

“Coming up towards the dates that we were supposed to meet in Paris I found out that she’d gone somewhere else. Now just put yourself in this position okay. Here’s the options: you, and the person, and Paris. She decided instead to go to Southampton. F**k off. If you get out the list of the 50 greatest places you should visit before you die, guess what’s not on the f**king list?”

Boy, we bet his ex-wife just loves hearing about all this… NOT!

However, he ultimately laid his lustful ways to rest after a couple years when he came to the realization that the “slut” lifestyle wasn’t sustainable for him. He explained:

“It took me a couple of years to look at myself in the mirror one day and go, ‘What are you doing? Nothing’s going to get better or happier by approaching things like this.’”

Russell settled down in 2020 with 31-year-old actress Britney Theriot, whom he says he has a “fantastic relationship” with. According to the outlet, the two sparked engagement rumors earlier this year when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger.

What are your thoughts on Russell’s wild ride, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

