Prince William & Harry’s 20-Year-Old Cousin Rosie Found Dead With Gun Nearby

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 20-year-old cousin of both Prince William and Prince Harry has been found dead.

According to multiple media reports, Rosie Roche — the granddaughter of Princess Diana‘s uncle — died at her family home in the Malmesbury area of Wiltshire, UK last Monday.

According to The Sun, she had apparently been packing up for a trip with friends when she died. That outlet reports the young woman was found by her mother and sister. And even more chilling was what was found next to her: according to a coroner’s inquest, there was a firearm found near her body, implying the manner of death.

Per that media outlet, coroner Grant Davies said during the inquest that authorities “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement.” Rather, it would seem that Rosie died of her own hand. So, so sad. And she was so very young…

She had been studying English literature at Durham University, per The Sun.

A spokesperson for the family said the young woman “will be sorely missed.” The inquest into her death has since been adjourned until October 25, when it will be picked back up in court.

We send our condolences to Rosie’s family members, friends, and loved ones. What an awful situation.

R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

