Justin Bieber Has A Sudden 'Fixation' On Guns -- And It Has His Loved Ones 'Very Nervous': REPORT

Justin Bieber‘s family is very worried about his new hobby!

At the moment, you won’t find the pop star knitting, gardening, reading, or doing any other relaxing activity in his spare time. Definitely not obsessing over sourdough like another pop star we could name!

No, he took up a more alarming hobby — guns. According to a new report from RadarOnline on Thursday, the pop star is obsessed with firearms right now. If you scroll down on his Instagram, you’ll notice Justin posted several pictures of himself firing off rounds with friends over the summer. Take a peek at a few photos (below):

Whoa…

He apparently loved the activity so much that he’s all in on the hobby now! And his loved ones aren’t so sure it’s the best thing for him! RadarOnline sources claimed his sudden “fixation” on guns is “making people around him very nervous” amid the concerns surrounding his mental health. An insider close to the 31-year-old singer said:

“Justin’s completely immersed himself in this gun hobby. He’s buying them, learning everything he can, and spending hours practicing at ranges or out in the woods. He says it helps him focus and stay calm, but to everyone else, it’s starting to look more like an obsession – and that’s what has people concerned.”

Those close to Justin say his mental health struggles and easy access to firearms are making everyone uneasy, including Hailey Bieber. His doting wife won’t take the weapons away since they bring him peace for now, but she wishes he would pick something else to do on the side! Another source claimed:

“Those closest to him are really unsettled. Hailey’s trying to be supportive, but she’s worried. She doesn’t want to take away something that gives him a sense of calm, yet she wishes he’d put that energy into something less risky – like fishing or basketball, which he used to enjoy.”

We can’t blame her! Accidents happen, and the last thing anyone wants is for someone to get hurt because of Justin’s latest hobby! Perhaps Hailey should suggest yoga? That’s calming! Or… we know Justin likes golf! Why not get him out on the green more with pals? A different kind of shooting range — just a thought!

However, Hailey isn’t really able to redirect his interests. The source explained that although the Rhode founder has been a stabilizing force for Justin, even she is struggling to manage his behavior at the moment:

“Hailey knows how sensitive and vulnerable Justin can be. Their relationship is in a better place, but it’s still delicate. She’s keeping a close eye on him because whenever he gets into something new, he throws himself into it completely – and with guns, that kind of intensity feels risky.”

And the problem is that Justin’s already fully committed himself to it! Friends claim his obsession with firearms escalated “rapidly,” with him spending a bunch of money on equipment, private lessons, and gun accessories. A music industry source added:

“He has a really addictive personality – whenever something grabs his attention, it completely consumes him. At the moment, it’s guns. He’s studied every detail and talks about safety and mechanics like an expert. The concern isn’t the hobby itself – it’s the mindset behind it, and whether an accident could happen.”

Let’s hope the Biebs is being as safe as possible…

This comes as the couple is trying to rebuild stability in their lives, especially after being first-time parents and experiencing marriage troubles. So one pal noted Hailey is quietly pushing him to dial back on his interest:

“She’s been gently urging him to slow down – not to control him, but because she’s genuinely worried he’s going down a dangerous road. Hailey loves him and just wants him to be at peace. But getting Justin to change course isn’t simple – once he latches onto something, he sticks with it until he makes up his own mind.”

If this report is true, we can understand why Justin’s loved ones are nervous! Oof! As we said, hopefully, he is taking all the safety precautions. No one wants to see anyone harmed here. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram, Hailey Rhode Bieber/YouTube]