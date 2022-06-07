Prince Harry & Meghan Markle DID Invite Prince William & Kate Middleton To Lilibet's Party -- & They Said NO!

Did Prince William and Kate Middleton snub the Sussexes?

That’s what it sure sounded like when we found out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited the Cambridges and their children to Lilibet’s first birthday party on Saturday — but Will, Kate, and co. didn’t attend!

According to a Page Six source, the Sussexes asked the Cambridges to join them at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, for Lili’s b-day bash. Unfortunately, the Cambridges and two of their three children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were in Wales for the day taking part in Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities.

So, no, we wouldn’t call this a snub, seeing as Will and Kate had already planned to be at Cardiff Castle that day, where a celebration concert was taking place in honor of Her Majesty.

The royal pair even commemorated the event on their Instagram page, writing:

“Cardiff, it’s been wonderful to join you this #PlatinumJubilee weekend! So lovely to meet the stars and team behind tonight’s concert at Cardiff Castle. We had an extra special drum demonstration for George and Charlotte, saw a stunning performance from the Wales Youth Choir for Good and had a sneak peak at how today’s show will come together! Have a great time at the concert this evening!”

But why would Harry and Meg invite Will and Kate in the first place? Clearly, an event this big was pre-planned. Was it a simple courtesy invite, or some other kind of gesture?

We really don’t know. What we do know, however, is that the Sussexes left the UK on Sunday without spending any solo time with the Cambridges — while Archie, 3, and Lili, reportedly didn’t get to see their cousins.

One UK-based royal insider said the short trip was no accident, telling the outlet:

“Things are still fraught [between Will and Harry] — William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterwards.”

Hmmm…

While the Cambridges didn’t celebrate Lily’s special day in person, they — along with the rest of the royal family — wished the little one a HBD on IG, writing on their Twitter account:

“Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!”

What do U think about the Sussexes’ brief trip across the pond?

