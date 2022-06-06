OMG SO CUTE! See The First Photo Ever Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet!

Finally! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have kept to their own timetables for sharing anything personal — as is their prerogative after leaving life as full-time Royals.

But after a year, they finally decided it was time to let the public get a look at the eighth in line of the British throne: their adorable daughter Lilibet. Did they release a photo because her first birthday marked the right time? Or just because they happened to get an incredibly cute shot??

A spokesperson for the parents told People the couple had hosted a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” for Lili’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday. While they were visiting for Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee, it was a good opportunity for many close family friends to meet the Royal baby for the first time. One such friend, Misan Harriman, was taking pics, and what resulted was the “candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today.”

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

OMG THAT HAIR! Adorbz!!! She looks just like her dad!

No wonder they wanted to share this pic, right?? It looks like something out of a catalog! Too perfect!

